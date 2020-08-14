What to expect: Protesters plan to march on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday

Roughly 2,000 protesters are estimated to attend a march on the Dan Ryan Saturday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Beginning at noon, demonstrators plan to march on the expressway at 47th Street and the exit at 43rd. From there, they will proceed to Grant Park.

State police say they are aware of the planned protest. In a statement released Friday, the department said they will "protect the rights of those seeking to peacefully protest while ensuring the safety of the public."

Due to unrest in Chicago on Sunday night and Monday morning, CPD says they are taking proactive measures to ensure people can protest peacfully, while also protecting Chicago residents and businesses from rioting and looting.

CPD Supt. David Brown said he is deploying 1,000 extra officers this weekend to deter looting from happening again.

During a news conference on Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlined a strategy to stop any attempts at looting and destruction that could potentially occur this weekend.

This includes a Chicago Police team monitoring social media around the clock for efforts to organize looting or other crime.

Monitoring public social media posts for similar plans this weekend will let police and other city agencies quickly respond before commercial areas become targets, Lightfoot said.

The looting that occurred earlier this week is said to have started because of a police-involved shooting that happened on Sunday in Englewood.

A 20-year-old man, Latrell Allen, was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police and has been held on $1 million bail.

On Friday, protesters took to the streets demanding the 20-year-old be released from custody.

"We're here to get justice for Latrell Allen because what the police did to him is an injustice,” said Kobi Guillory of Black Lives Matter Chicago.

Following the shooting Sunday night, police said more than 100 people were arrested and 13 officers were hurt in Chicago due to destruction and looting.

Videos of people looting were released by CPD earlier this week to try and identify suspects who took part in the destruction.

Many businesses were affected by the violence and destruction. Some owners say they may not open back up again due to the fear of being hit by looters again.

We will provide updates to this story as they become available.