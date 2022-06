Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Chicago 2022

Fourth of July weekend is almost here, and the Chicago area is ready to celebrate with fireworks shows.

Watch the sky light up Friday through Monday at these great viewing spots around the city:

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

City of Chicago

Navy Pier

What: Summer fireworks at Navy Pier through Labor Day weekend

When: 9:30 p.m. July 2 (more dates every Wednesday and Saturday in the summer)

Where: 600 E. Grand Ave

Details: navypier.org

Cook County

Bartlett

What: Fourth of July Festival

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Community Park (corner of South Bartlett and Stearns roads)

Details: bartlett4thofjuly.com

Bridgeview

What: 3rd of July Celebration

When: 9:15 p.m. July 3

Where: Commissioners Park, 8100 S. Beloit Avenue

Details: bridgeviewparkdistrict.com

Buffalo Grove

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:20 p.m. July 4

Where: Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road

Details: vbg.org

Burr Ridge

What: Pleasant Dale Park District Fireworks

When: Dusk on July 3

Where: Walker Park, 7425 South Wolf Road

Details: pdparks.org

Chicago Heights

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: July 1

Where: Bloom High School's North Soccer Field

Details: cityofchicagoheights.org

Des Plaines

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: July 1

Where: Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Road

Details: desplaines.org

Elgin

What: Fourth of July Fireworks (plus a parade and concert)

When: 9:20 p.m. July 4

Where: Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave.

Elk Grove Village

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk July 4

Where: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive

Details: elkgrove.org

Elmwood Park

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Evanston lakefront

Details: evanston4th.org

Evergreen Park

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 1

Where: Duffy Park, 92nd Street, and Millard Avenue

Glencoe

What: Party in the Park

When: 9 p.m. July 3

Where: Lakefront Park, 99 Park Avenue

Details: villageofglencoe.org

Glenview

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Boulevard

Details: glenviewparks.org

Glenwood

What: Fourth of July Festival

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Glenwoodie Golf Club, 19301 State Street

Details: villageofglenwood.com

Harvey

What: 4th of July Celebration

When: Dusk, July 2

Where: Municipal complex, 153rd Street and Broadway

Details: facebook.com/cityofharvey

Hoffman Estates

What: Northwest Fourth-Fest

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway

Details: hoffmanestates.org

La Grange

What: 3rd of July Party (country club member event)

When: 9:30 p.m. July 3

Where: La Grange Country Club, 620 S. Brainard Ave.; non-members can see the fireworks from Waiola Park, 500 S. Waiola Ave.

Details: facebook.com/lagrangecountryclub

Lemont

What: Independence Day Extravaganza

When: July 3, party begins at 4 p.m., fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, 16028 127th St.

Mount Prospect

What: 83rd Annual 4th of July Festival

When: 9:30 p.m. on June 30 and July 4

Where: Melas Park, 1500 West Central Road

Details: mplions.org

Northbrook

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields

Details: northbrook4thofjuly.com

Oak Lawn

What: July 4 fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Richards High School, 10601 Central Ave.

Details: olparks.com

Oak Park

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Oak Park and River Forest High School sports fields

Details: oak-park.us

Orland Park

What: Independence Day Concert & Fireworks

When: The concert starts at 7:15 p.m. on July 4, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave.

Details: orlandpark.org

Palatine

What: Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Community Park, 262 East Palatine Road

Details: palatinejaycees.org

Palos Heights

What: Independence Day Family Celebration

When: Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. July 3

Where: Memorial Park, 7607 W. College Drive

Details: palosheights.org

Park Ridge

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster Street

Details: prparks.org

South Holland

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Where: South Surburban College, 15800 State Street

Details: southholland.org

Tinley Park

What: 4th of July Celebration

When: 9:15 p.m. July 4

Where: McCarthy Park, 16801 S. 80th Avenue

Details: tinleyparkdistrict.org

Wilmette

What: Fun & Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Gillson Park

Details: wilmettepark.org

Winnetka

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:20 p.m. July 4

Where: Duke Child's Field, 1321 Willow Road

Details: winpark.org/events

North Shore

Evanston

What: Evanston July 4 Concert and Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Dawes Park, Sheridan Road, and Church Street

Glencoe

What: Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. July 3

Where: Glencoe Beach, 160 Hazel Ave.

Glenview

What: Glenview State Bank Twilight Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd.

Lake Forest

What: 15th Annual Lake Forest Fireworks and Festival

When: 9:45 p.m. July 4

Where: Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road in Lake Forest

Northbrook

What: Northbrook 4th of July

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Fireworks at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave.; and Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1750 Techny Road

Skokie

What: 3-D Fireworks Festival

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Niles West High School, 5701 W. Oakton St.

Wilmette

What: Festivities and fireworks show

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Gillson Park, 101 Lake Ave.

Winnetka

What: Winnetka 4th of July Fireworks

When: 9:20 p.m. July 4

Where: Duke Child's Field, 1321 Willow Road

DuPage County

Bensenville

What: LibertyFest 2022

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Redmond Recreational Complex, 545 John Street

Details: bensenville.il.us

Burr Ridge

What: Fireworks display

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Walker Park, 7425 Wolf Road

Downers Grove/Woodridge

What: 4th of July Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Corner of 75th Street and Lemont Road

Details: events.downers.us/independence-day

Glendale Heights

What: Glendale Heights Fest

When: July 17

Where: 101 East Fullerton Avenue

Details: glendaleheightsfest.com

Glen Ellyn

What: Glen Ellyn's 4th of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Glen Ellyn Road

Details: glenellyn4thofjuly.org

Itasca

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 10 p.m. July 4

Where: Hamilton Lake, I-390 and Park Boulevard

Details: itasca.com

Lisle

What: Lisle's Independence Day Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle

Details: villageoflisle.org

Lombard

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue

Details: villageoflombard.org

Naperville

What: Naperville Salute and Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Frontier Park Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., Naperville

Details: napervillesalute.org

Oak Brook

What: Taste of Oak Brook

When: 9:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Oak Brook Polo Grounds

Details: oak-brook.org

St. Charles

What: Fireworks at Pottawatomie Park

When: July 4: Dusk, July 4

Where: Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Avenue in St. Charles

Warrenville

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road

Details: warrenville.il.us

Westmont

What: Independence Day Celebration

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Ty Warner Park, 700 Blackhawk Drive

Details: westmontparks.org

Wheaton

What: Independence Day Celebration

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road

Details: wheatonparkdistrict.com

Kane County

Huntley

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Deicke Park, 11419 IL-47

Details: huntley.il.us

Fox River Valley / Kendall County

Aurora

What: Aurora’s Fourth Of July Celebration fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Best viewing can be found at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway (gates open at 7 p.m.), and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave.

Details: aurora-il.org

Batavia

What: Batavia's 4th of July Fireworks Sky Concert

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Best viewing at Batavia High School, 1201 Main St., or Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive.

Details: bataviafireworks.org

Sandwich

What: Sandwich Freedom Days

When: Dusk, July 2

Where: Sandwich Fairgrounds

Details: sandwichfair.com

Oswego

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road

Details: gooswego.org

Yorkville

What: Independence Day Celebration

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Fireworks will be shot off near the corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway; the viewing party is at the Yorkville American Legion Parking Lot, 9054 E Veterans Parkway

Details: yorkville.il.us

Lake County

Barrington

What: Barrington Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 1

Where: Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St.

Details: barrington-il.gov

Buffalo Grove

What: Buffalo Grove Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road

Deerfield

What: Deerfield Family Days fireworks

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St.

Details: deerfield.il.us

Fox Lake

What: Celebrate Fox Lake

When: Dusk, July 2

Where: Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Boulevard

Details: foxlake.org

Gurnee

What: Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

When: July 2-4; fireworks all 3 nights

Where: Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway

Details: sixflags.com/greatamerica

Highland Park

What: Concert & Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Wolters Field, 1080 Park Ave. W.



Lake Forest

What: 15th Annual Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks

When: 9:40 p.m. July 4

Where: Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath

Details: lfparksandrec.com

Lake Zurich

What: Independence/Family Day at Paulus Park

When: 9:15 p.m. July 4

Where: Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road

Details: lakezurich.org

Libertyville

What: Libertyville Village Band and Fireworks

When. 9:30 p.m.

Where: Butler Lake Park, 500 Lake St. in Libertyville

Details: libertyville.com

Mundelein

What: Mundelein Community Days Fireworks Show

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St.

Details: mundelein.org

Round Lake

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way

Details: rlapd.org

Vernon Hills

What: Vernon Hills Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4.

Where: Big Bear Lake in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway

Details: vernonhills.org

Wauconda

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Bangs Lake

Details: wauconda-il.gov

Waukgean

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Waukegan Harbor and Marina, 55 South Harbor Place

Details: waukeganhbarbor.com

Zion

What: Independece Day Celebration

When: 9:30 p.m. June 30

Where: Zion Park District Bandshell, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive

Details: zionparkdistrict.com

McHenry County

Cary

What: Summer Celebration and fireworks

When: Dusk, July 1

Where: Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road

Crystal Lake

What: Parade and Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive

Fox River Grove

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 5 p.m. July 9

Where: Picnic Grove Park

Details: facebook.com/frgliving

Huntley

What: Independence Day Fireworks Show

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47

McHenry

What: Fiesta Days

When: Dusk, July 10

Where: Main Park, 10925 West La Porte Road

Details: facebook.com/mokena.parkdistrict

Spring Grove

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Thelen Park and Spring Grove Park

Details: sg4thofjuly.com

Woodstock

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road

Details: woodstockil.gov

Will County

Beecher

What: 4th of July Festival Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Firemen's Park, 675 Penfield Street

Details: villageofbeecher.org

Bolingbrook

What: 4th of July Fireworks

When: 9:15 p.m. July 4

Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive

Details: bolingbrook.com

Channahon

What: Independence Day Celebration

When: 9:15 p.m. July 3

Where: Community Park, 23304 W. McClintock Road

Frankfort

What: Fourth of July Celebration

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Main Park, 200 S. Locust Street

Details: frankfortparks.org

Lockport

What: Fireworks show

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Dellwood Park, Route 171 and Woods Drive

Details: lockportpark.org

Joliet

What: Joliet Slammers Fireworks Fest

When: Post-game fireworks after Slammers games Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3

Where: Duly Health and Care Field, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive

Details: joliet.gov

What: Independence Celebration at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre, 201 West Jefferson Street

Details: joliet.gov

What: The City of Joliet and Joliet Junior College fireworks

When: 9:15 or 9:30 p.m. July 4 (entry starts at 6 p.m.)

Where: JJC Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road

Details: joliet.gov

Mokena

What: Village of Mokena 4th of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Main Park, 10925 W. LaPorte Road

New Lenox

What: Independence Day Celebration fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: New Lenox Commons, 101 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox

Details: newlenox.net

Romeoville

What: Independence Day celebrations with three simultaneous fireworks shows

When: July 3. All three shows start at 9:30 p.m.

Where: 3 locations — Discovery Park, at 300 S. Highpoint Drive; Volunteer Park, at 1100 Murphy Drive; and Lukancic Middle School, at 725 Normantown Road

Details: romeoville.org