White Sox players build playhouses at Armour Square Park, donate to local youth-serving agencies

Chicago White Sox players and more than 70 volunteers spent the day building playhouses at Armour Square Park.

The project concludes the team's "Sox Serve Week," which connects players with communities across the city.

"There are so many supporters around Chicago for us, and they show their support for us so anytime we can show our support for them, you know that's always important for us," said White Sox infielder Jake Burger.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The six constructed playhouses will be donated to local youth-serving agencies.