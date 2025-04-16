Will County jail inmate threw urine at workers, sheriff’s office says

The Brief An inmate at the Will County Jail allegedly threw a cup of urine and hit a correctional officer and civilian employee last Monday. Stacy D. Davis, 22, was charged with aggravated battery in connection with the incident. Davis was already being held in jail on multiple other charges.



An inmate at the Will County Jail allegedly threw a cup of urine at a correctional officer and a civilian employee on Monday.

What we know:

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, the inmate, Stacy D. Davis, 22, of Chicago, allegedly threw the cup of urine and hit the correctional officer on multiple parts of his body and a civilian employee in the face, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the jail following the incident.

Davis was charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the incident.

He was already being held in custody on multiple charges including aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery, the sheriff’s office said. Davis had been detained at the jail since December of 2020.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the incident.