Will County Sheriff’s employee arrested by Homeland Security on child sex crime charges

The Brief A Will County Sheriff's Office employee was taken into custody by federal authorities on child sex crime charges. The employee, Daniel T. Herod, appeared in court on Friday. Officials have not released further details due to the ongoing investigation.



A Will County Sheriff’s Office deputy correctional officer was arrested this week on child sex crime charges following an investigation by Homeland Security.

Daniel T. Herod, 41, was taken into custody on March 27.

Sheriff's Employee Arrested

What we know:

According to a Will County criminal complaint, Herod is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony and criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

Herod "knowingly committed" a sexual act with a minor who was under the age of 13 between May 9, 2021, and March 26, 2025, the complaint alleges. The victim was also a family member.

Herod has been employed by the sheriff’s office since May 2010 and most recently served as a deputy correctional officer at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

What's next:

The investigation, led by Homeland Security Investigations, is ongoing.

Herod is due back in court at 9 a.m. on April 3, according to Will County jail records.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.