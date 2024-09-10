Wilma's Famous BBQ joins Chicago Black Restaurant Week with new downtown spot

The Brief Chicago Black Restaurant Week celebrates Black-owned eateries across the city. Wilma's Famous BBQ Tavern expands to downtown Chicago, attracting new customers. The restaurant is known for its signature dishes and lively atmosphere.



Chicago Black Restaurant Week is back, offering locals a chance to explore and support more than 50 Black-owned restaurants while enjoying tasty discounts.

One standout participant this year is Wilma's Famous BBQ Tavern, a well-known name in the south suburbs that recently opened its second location in the Loop on Jewelers Row, at 17 North Wabash.

Known for its turkey tips, fried seafood, and mac and cheese, the restaurant has gained a loyal following both locally and on social media. Food lovers from around the world have flocked to try their signature dishes.

Wilma's original location in Dolton is one of the busiest takeout spots in the area, often seeing lines of customers before opening.

The new downtown spot, which spans 12,000 square feet and includes 40 televisions, is drawing in a sports-loving crowd, adding to its diverse customer base.

The restaurant also hosts Bears' watch parties every Sunday and whenever Chicago scores a touchdown, customers get a free shot.