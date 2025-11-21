Wilson to give away over $450K in gas and groceries across Chicago this weekend

The Brief Chicago philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson will host his 19th gas, grocery, and senior citizen giveaway on Saturday. The event will distribute over $450,000 in free gas, grocery gift cards, and support for residents in 57 Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Participants can receive $35 in free gas or a $25 grocery gift card on a first-come, first-served basis.



Nearly half a million dollars in gas and groceries will be available this weekend as part of the latest giveaway from Chicago businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson.

What we know:

Wilson announced Friday that he will host his 19th gas, grocery, and senior citizen giveaway on Saturday, as Chicagoans impacted by soaring property tax bills and other economic stressors prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"Rising inflation, tariffs, high unemployment, and economic uncertainty have compelled me to help my fellow citizens," Wilson said in a statement. "As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas, families are facing higher healthcare costs, utilities, and property tax bills that are due December 15. Our senior citizens are struggling to make ends meet. I am hopeful that my efforts will help brighten the holidays for the thousands of participants in this giveaway."

Getty Images

Participants in the gasoline giveaway will receive $35 in free gas, while those taking part in the grocery giveaway will get a $25 gift card, which must be used the same day. Wilson said the giveaways will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wilson added that 57 Chicago Housing Authority buildings will take part in the senior citizen's giveaway.

A full list of participating grocery stores and gas stations is below:

Participating Gas Stations

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Start time: 7:00 a.m.

Chicago and Hinsdale, IL

BP, 750 N. Wells, Chicago, IL

Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL

Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd., Chicago, IL

Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento, Chicago, IL

Phillips 76, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd., Chicago, IL

BP, 7850 S. King Drive, Chicago, IL

Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

BP, 342 E. 35th Street, Chicago, IL

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL

Shell, 6129 W. North Ave., Oak Park, IL

Shell, 210 E. Ogden Ave., Hinsdale, IL

Participating Grocery Stores

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Start time: 11:00 a.m.

Living Fresh Market, 7520 Roosevelt Road, Forest Park, IL

Rich’s Fresh Market, 3141 N. Thatcher Avenue, River Grove, IL

Montrose Deli, 6601 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL

Seafood City Supermarket, 5033 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL