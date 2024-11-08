Wind Creek Casino brings Las Vegas style to Chicago Southland
EAST HAZEL CREST, Ill. - A new casino will open its doors in Chicago’s Southland on Monday.
Wind Creek Casino, located in East Hazel Crest, plans a grand opening at 11 a.m., introducing a 70,000-square-foot venue that aims to bring a Las Vegas-like experience to the area.
The casino’s design focuses on elegance and sophistication, featuring high-end finishes to create an upscale environment.
"The finishings are just high-end. You’re not in Las Vegas, but this is as close as you’re gonna get to it in the Southland," a local official said.
Wind Creek Chicago Southland marks the eleventh gaming property for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, a tribal group based in Alabama.