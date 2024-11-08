Wind Creek Casino brings Las Vegas style to Chicago Southland

The Brief Wind Creek Casino in East Hazel Crest is set to open on Monday. The 70,000-square-foot casino is designed with an elegant, high-end feel, aiming to bring a Las Vegas experience to Chicago’s Southland. This is the 11th property for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, an Alabama-based tribe.



A new casino will open its doors in Chicago’s Southland on Monday.

Wind Creek Casino, located in East Hazel Crest, plans a grand opening at 11 a.m., introducing a 70,000-square-foot venue that aims to bring a Las Vegas-like experience to the area.

The casino’s design focuses on elegance and sophistication, featuring high-end finishes to create an upscale environment.

"The finishings are just high-end. You’re not in Las Vegas, but this is as close as you’re gonna get to it in the Southland," a local official said.

Wind Creek Chicago Southland marks the eleventh gaming property for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, a tribal group based in Alabama.