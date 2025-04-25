Winning $3M lottery ticket sold in Chicago

The Brief A tourist visiting Chicago won over $3.1 million playing the Illinois Lottery’s FastPlay Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game. The winning ticket was purchased at a liquor store near O’Hare Airport. The winner, who had been sightseeing around the city, said the timing of the jackpot was perfect as they’re preparing to move.



A tourist visiting Chicago took home more than just photos and souvenirs after winning a $3.1 million jackpot on an Illinois Lottery ticket during a recent trip.

The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot playing the FastPlay Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game.

The winning ticket, worth $3,188,104, was purchased at Komal Wine and Liquors, located at 4628 N. Cumberland Ave., near O’Hare International Airport.

"I’ve been to Chicago before, but never had the chance to explore the tourist spots, so on this trip I made sure to see as much as I could," the winner said in a statement released by the Illinois Lottery. "I visited the Skydeck at Willis Tower, checked out some filming locations from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and of course, I couldn’t leave without seeing The Bean."

But the highlight of the trip came unexpectedly. After picking up a FastPlay ticket from a convenience store, the winner returned to their hotel and discovered they had won the jackpot.

"It was a moment of shock and awe, and I completely froze," they said.

The tourist said the winnings couldn’t have come at a better time, as they are currently facing a housing transition after learning their landlord plans to sell the apartment they’ve been renting.

"I’ve been wanting to buy a house for a while, but with how expensive real estate is these days, it just hasn’t been possible," they said. "I feel incredibly lucky – this win couldn’t have come at a better time."

Komal Wine and Liquors will receive a bonus of over $31,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is a FastPlay progressive game that starts with a jackpot of $75,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide. So far this year, the game has produced more than 395,000 winning tickets, paying out over $26 million in prizes to players.