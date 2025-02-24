Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Illinois, jackpot grows

The Brief An Illinois Lottery player won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot rolled over to $230 million, with the next drawing on Monday. Winners have one year to claim prizes; officials urge responsible play.



While nobody won Saturday night's $215 million Powerball jackpot, one lucky Illinois Lottery player still walked away with a hefty prize.

What we know:

The player, who bought their ticket online, matched all five numbers to win $1 million, according to Illinois Lottery officials. The winning numbers were 7-18-22-50-65.

Lottery officials said the $1 million winning ticket was one of more than 18,000 winning tickets sold in Illinois for the Feb. 22 drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Lottery officials encourage them to sign the back of the ticket and store it in a safe place until they’re ready to collect their winnings.

What's next:

Since nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has rolled over and is now an estimated $230 million. The next drawing is Monday at 9:59 p.m. CT.

Dig deeper:

Powerball tickets can be purchased in stores, online, or through the Illinois Lottery app for $2 each. For an additional $1, players can add the Power Play feature to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Lottery officials encouraged players to play responsibly and keep track of their spending on tickets. For more information on responsible play, visit the Illinois Lottery website.