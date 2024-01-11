Winter car care hacks: Keep your vehicle shining through messy Chicago weather

Snow, slush and salt.

Your car can take a beating during Chicago's messy winter weather and that can cause problems down the road.

Matt Badgley, a senior research and development scientist at Rust-Oleum, says there are a few hacks to keep your car clean during those stretches without a car wash, particularly your headlights.

"One of the things you can do, you can take a waterless car wash. You don't need soap and water. You can spray this on a rag and clean off all the crusted-on salt and road grime pretty quick and easy to restore visibility," said Badgley.



"And then to do some future prevention of build-up and help the water to roll off, you can take a ceramic sealant or spray wax and apply this to your headlights, and what this is going to do is help prevent anything from building up. Your headlights stay cleaner for longer through the winter," he added.

You can also take the same steps with your tires. Badgley recommends using a leaf blower to force out any excess water. The idea is that a cleaner car is a safer car.

Other tips for cold weather. Maintenance includes checking your windshield wiper blades, antifreeze levels and the air pressure in your tires to make sure they are properly inflated.

Packing an emergency kit that contains a blanket, water, snacks and a flashlight is also key in case you get stranded on the side of the road.