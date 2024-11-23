Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival draws thousands to downtown Chicago

The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival returned Saturday night, welcoming families from across the country to downtown Chicago.

Now in its 33rd year, the festival featured Mickey and Minnie Mouse as grand marshals. Plenty of floats made their way down Michigan Avenue and an estimated 700,000 people were in attendance.

The event celebrates over 1 million lights on more than 200 trees, kicking off Chicago's holiday season.

"I think that this is such a great tradition that everybody can come down here. It's a great way to start the holiday season," one attendee said.

A 60-foot Santa Kermit the Frog balloon was among the new additions this year. Other familiar Disney characters included Buzz Lightyear and Woody, Anna and Elsa, Belle, Tiana, and more.

Marching bands from across the country took part in live performances.

