Wisconsin Amber Alert canceled, child located

UPDATE: Ay'den Hall has been located.

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Ay'den Hall who may be with 20-year-old Renado Hall of Milwaukee. They were last seen near 31st and Burleigh in Milwaukee late Sunday night, July 4.

The alert indicates Renado Hall forcibly took the child while armed with a handgun – and fled in an unknown direction in either a silver Acura TL or a black Cadillac (unknown model) with California license plate 6XZY488. Renado Hall is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Renado Hall, Ay'den Hall

Ay'den Hall is described as being male, Black, 3' tall, weighing 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The child was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts, and orange and white Jordan shoes.

Renado Hall is described as being a male, Black, 6'tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information that could help Milwaukee police locate either of these two, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.