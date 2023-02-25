Wisconsin teen reported missing from Chicago: police
article
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl from Wisconsin was reported missing and was last seen on the Northwest Side of Chicago.
Police say Teria Campagna is missing from Douglas County, Wis. She was last heard from on Feb. 3 and last seen in the 5000 block of North Natoma Avenue in Big Oaks.
Police say she is about 5'7, 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She also visits shelters.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Campagna may need medical attention. Contact Area Three Special Victims Unit with information about this individual.