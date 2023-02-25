Wisconsin teen reported missing from Chicago: police

article

A 16-year-old girl from Wisconsin was reported missing and was last seen on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

Police say Teria Campagna is missing from Douglas County, Wis. She was last heard from on Feb. 3 and last seen in the 5000 block of North Natoma Avenue in Big Oaks.

Police say she is about 5'7, 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She also visits shelters.

Campagna may need medical attention. Contact Area Three Special Victims Unit with information about this individual.