Woman, 42, shot in the thigh in West Garfield Park

A woman was shot Saturday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 42-year-old was shot in the thigh about 3:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

