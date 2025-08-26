Woman charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago home, police say

The Brief Danya Bell, 29, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with one felony count of child endangerment resulting in death, Chicago police said. A 5-year-old boy was shot inside a South Side residence and later died at Comer Children’s Hospital. It is unclear if Bell is related to the child; she is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 27.



A woman is in custody in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot Sunday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

What we know:

Danya Bell, 29, is charged with one felony count of causing child endangerment resulting in death, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Danya Bell. (Chicago PD )

She was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Police said her arrest stems from an incident that occurred about three hours earlier.

The boy was shot inside a residence in the 4400 block of South Greenwood Avenue, authorities said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

What's next:

It is not yet known if Bell had any relation to the child.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday, Aug. 27.