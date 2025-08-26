Woman charged after 5-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago home, police say
CHICAGO - A woman is in custody in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot Sunday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.
What we know:
Danya Bell, 29, is charged with one felony count of causing child endangerment resulting in death, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Danya Bell. (Chicago PD )
She was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.
Police said her arrest stems from an incident that occurred about three hours earlier.
The boy was shot inside a residence in the 4400 block of South Greenwood Avenue, authorities said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
What's next:
It is not yet known if Bell had any relation to the child.
She is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday, Aug. 27.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.