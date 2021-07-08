Woman charged with looting downtown stores in August

An 18-year-old woman is charged with multiple felonies in connection with widespread looting last year in Chicago.

The woman, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, was arrested Wednesday in North Chicago after she was allegedly identified as the person who burglarized two stores Aug. 10, 2020, in the 100 block of North State Street, Chicago police said.

The woman was charged with two felony counts of looting and two felony counts of burglary, police said.

Last year, widespread looting broke out in much of Chicago’s downtown area the night of Aug. 9 into the next morning.

Over the last year, police have shared dozens of videos in an attempt to identify suspects.