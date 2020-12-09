Woman charged with looting Mag Mile business in August

article

A woman is charged with stealing from a business on the Magnificent Mile during widespread downtown looting in August.

Tierra Wooten, 24, of the Near West Side, allegedly looted a business Aug. 10 in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with a felony count each of burglary and looting, police said.

She is expected to appear in court later Wednesday.

Wooten is among dozens of people charged with looting shops early Aug. 10 throughout Chicago. Another round of looting hit the city in late May.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP