Woman found dead in vehicle in Lake View

Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday in Lake View on the North Side.

The woman, 41, was found about 4:20 p.m. with "some injury to her neck area" in the front seat of the vehicle which was parked in the 3000 block of North Clifton Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details.

Are Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP