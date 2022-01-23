Woman injured when four guys force their way into a Mag Mile store and steal merchandise

A woman was injured on Sunday evening when four men forced their way into a Mag Mile store and robbed the place.

Chicago police said that the robbery happened on the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue around 5:18 p.m.

The woman, 42, had opened the store for one man to enter when three others forced their way in. The grabbed merchandise and tried to get out.

She tried to block the door, but one of them pushed her and she cut her head on the corner of the glass door.

She was hospitalized in good condition.

The robbers took off eastbound on Pearson Street in a black Ford Expedition.

Similar "smash and grab" robberies have become a regular occurrence in Chicago's pricier neighborhoods.

