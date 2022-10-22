Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot in head while sitting in car in West Town

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a car in West Town when she was shot in the head Saturday morning. 

Police say a 46-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of North Leavitt Street around 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where she is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. 

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

A 55-year-old man was also hospitalized after being shot in a car in the Loop a few hours earlier. 

Man shot inside a car in Chicago Loop

A 55-year-old man was sitting in a car in the Loop when he was shot in the abdomen.