Woman shot in head while sitting in car in West Town

A woman was sitting in a car in West Town when she was shot in the head Saturday morning.

Police say a 46-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of North Leavitt Street around 2 a.m.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where she is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

A 55-year-old man was also hospitalized after being shot in a car in the Loop a few hours earlier.