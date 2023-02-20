Woman struck, killed by FedEx truck in South Loop identified

An elderly woman died Monday afternoon after being struck by a FedEx truck in the South Loop.

Police say the 31-year-old male driver of the truck was turning onto Wasbash Avenue when it ran into the woman who was crossing the street.

The woman became caught under the truck, police said. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the woman as 72-year-old Marsha Frankel.

No further information was immediately available.