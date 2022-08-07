Woman suffers graze wound to the head on Chicago's West Side

A woman suffered a graze wound to the head while standing on Chicago's West Side early Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Central Park.

Just before 3 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was standing on the street when she suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.

She was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.