Man, 45, charged in Woodlawn double shooting

A man was charged in connection with a shooting that left two people seriously wounded this July in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Jesse Jones, 45, allegedly shot two men, 38 and 40, on July 14 in the 6500 block of South Rhodes Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Jones was arrested Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood. He was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Jones has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was provided.