WOOGMS Parade returns to the North Side for Labor Day

Monday is Labor Day and that means the WOOGMS Parade is back for its 61st year on the North Side!

Everyone is welcome to march in the parade with the motto ‘Everybody marches, nobody just watches.’

The tradition was started in 1963 to create a fun, patriotic community event.

It has since grown into a loosely organized troupe of hundreds of Chicago residents.

The parade started at 11 a.m. at Wellington and Pine Grove.