Classic, custom and movie cars shine at World of Wheels in Rosemont

It’s a World of Wheels in Rosemont this weekend.

The backstory:

Some 700 vehicles ranging from old muscle cars, to the Batmobile and a Barbie convertible, are on display through Sunday at the Stephen’s Convention Center.

"This is just a fantastic show," said Larry Way, public relations director. "We have so much going on, if you’re coming down plan to spend the day….This is rolling automotive art. When people walk through the doors their eyes go boing. ‘Holy cow, look at this stuff.’"

Highlights include a highly modified 1955 Chevy Nomad called Grey Madder that won best in show at the Detroit Autorama.

"It’s one of the two major awards in America," said Way.

Also on display is "America’s most beautiful roadster", a 1933 Pontiac built here in Illinois. It was crowned a winner at The Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona,California.

"So these are the two top show cars in the country and they’re both here," Way said.

You can also check out the Trans Am from "Smokey and the Bandit" and the Mystery Machine from "Scooby-Doo."

What you can do:

You can head to O’Reilly Auto Parts for discounted tickets.

Check out the World of Wheels website for more information.