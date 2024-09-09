‘World’s Largest’ corn maze opens in Spring Grove, honors John Deere

Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove is serving up more fall fun - 550 acres worth to be exact. That includes what they call the "world's largest corn maze," a sunflower farm and pumpkin picking.

George Richardson is the fifth generation to operate this farm, which has become as much an entertainment venue as a place to grow flowers, pumpkins, and Christmas trees.

The giant corn maze, boasting stalks of corn as high as 10-feet, just opened Saturday and will stay open through October 27.

The theme of this year’s Corn Maze is John Deere. Deere’s portrait is featured in the southwest corner of the rectangular, 28-acre maze this year, with a depiction of the original, steel, moldboard plow pulled by a horse in the southeast corner.

And despite a sign that says "get lost here", they provide visitors with a map to navigate the maze in a variety of ways.

Richardson said some only take a few minutes, like the "Left Turn Only" route. Others could take up to an hour and a half with quizzes and games along the route.

He said this year’s field is amazing, and open later than ever, until 11 p.m.

"So you want to bring a flashlight or cell phone," Richardson said. "We have campfires all through the grounds. You can buy some marshmallows to cook some s’mores. It’s just fun."

Other activities include zip lining, a train, slides, carousel and pig races. There are also food trucks and a new Barrelhouse Beer Pavilion.

Admission to Richardson Adventure Farm is $20 to $30 but children under-2 get in free.