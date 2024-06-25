Controversial residential development near Wrigley Field moves forward amid opposition

A new residential building near Wrigleyville is one step closer to reality. However, it's not being well received.

Earlier this month, neighbors started a petition that has garnered more than 2,300 signatures.

The petition claims the new building will change the historic landscape of the block and negatively impact the view of the ballpark for neighbors who live on Wilton.

The building along the 3600 block of North Sheffield Avenue would be replaced with a new five-story, 29-unit residential building.

The project officially moved ahead in the Zoning Board Meeting Tuesday.

The buildings date back to the late 1890s and early 1900s and previously served as a popular spot for rooftop games.

That, of course, all changed about 10 years ago when the Cubs unveiled their new video scoreboard, blocking business for many of those rooftop owners.

The proposal is supported by "East Lake View Neighbors" and 44th Ward Alderman Bennett Lawson.

The alderman released this statement to us that read in part:

"After months of hearing directly from residents and community members, I chose to support the proposed development on Sheffield Avenue. The area surrounding Wrigley Field holds so much significance for many people across our city, and I am pleased that the proposal reflects feedback expressed by neighbors and will bring additional housing to the 44th ward..."

The proposal will now go before the full Chicago City Council for approval.