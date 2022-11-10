Wrigleyville women's mural shows support for Iranian revolution

A new Chicago mural is showing support for the rights of women around the world.

The mural is another local extension of the #WomanLifeFreedom movement that continues to gain steam across the world inspired by what can fairly be called a revolution happening in Iran.

The mural was unveiled on Monday near the corner of Clark and Addison - right next to Wrigley Field. It depicts Iranian women of three generations, none of whom are veiling their hair in a way that is deemed sufficient by the current regime.

The design is from an Iranian artist who is protecting her identity out of fear for her life, because even designing such an image could be punishable there.

But through the group TedXWrigleyville, the design found its way to a local artist, who turned it into a 14x20-foot reality.

"I don't even know her name. I wasn't told. I think it's that connection of how important it is for women across the world to unite in these different types of ways," said Natalie Shugalio, artist and muralist. "So it was super meaningful for me for sure."

If you would like to check the mural out, it is located at 1025 W. Addison Street.