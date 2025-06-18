Family calls for solutions to violence one year after Chicago officer's shooting death

A year after a retired Chicago police officer and bomb technician was murdered on the West Side, the family and friends are speaking out about the impact of his death – and solutions for the future.

Chicago Police officer Rev. Larry Nueman was shot and killed on June 20, 2024. He was known as a jack of all trades, community leader, husband, father and grandfather who led a life devoted to service.

He was the Chicago Police Department's longest-serving bomb technician, a Sunday school teacher at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church and an ordained minister.

Neuman's daughter, Taishi Neuman, suffered a stroke after her father's death. She said it was due to broken heart syndrome.

"I try every day not to think about this," Taishi said. "They don't know what they did to his family."

The backstory:

On June 20, 2024, Larry Neuman, 73, was shot multiple times and killed during a robbery around 11:30 a.m. just steps from his West Garfield Home, in the 4300 block of W. Monroe Street.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, according to Chicago police.

Police released images of two suspects, believed to be 16 to 21 years old. A day later, a 16-year-old boy turned himself in to Chicago police in connection with the shooting. The second teen was later arrested.

They are facing murder charges.

What's next:

On Friday, St. Michael will host a violence summit in Neuman's honor, bringing together city officials, educators, public health experts, and community members to confront the violence and trauma affecting the city's youth.

Taishi Neuman said her father would want activists to help the youth of the community through recreation areas and programs.

"The young people are the center of this conversation; that's what makes this summit different from other summits," said Rev. Paul Sims. "We are going to hear from them how we can help them. That's what Larry would say."

The event runs from 9-1 p.m. at 4106 W. Monroe Street.