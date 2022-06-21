Young children in Chicago receive first Covid-19 vaccines

It’s a major milestone for parents with children under five.

Tuesday marked the first day that kids as young as 6-months-old could get the Covid-19 vaccine at Lurie Children's Hospital.

This week alone, the hospital has already booked hundreds of vaccine appointments for little ones under 5-years-old.

Earlier this afternoon, FOX 32 watched as one of the first shots was given out.

The hospital will only be offering the Moderna series to children between the ages of 6-months and five.

It's a two-dose series given 28 days apart.

One mom says it gives her a major sense of relief.

"I’m just really excited to get her vaccinated finally, for this age group to be able to be vaccinated. I know that lots of parents have been concerned about children less than five, especially with her being in daycare, we’re worried about the long-term effects of COVID, and since she has not had it, we wanted to make sure we got her vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure the she doesn’t get it," said Colleen Cappelli.

Over the next several months, the city of Chicago is hosting several vaccination clinics for families set to take place at the city colleges.