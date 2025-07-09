Illinois K-9s help catch man with child porn, sheriff says

The Brief Detectives received a tip from an online cloud storage website saying someone in Lake County was uploading child pornography to their platform; the source was coming from the 3000 block of Gabriel Avenue in Zion, Ill. Sergio Guillen, 23, of that residence, was found with devices containing child pornography; he has been charged with three counts of possessing child pornography. His next hearing is Thursday afternoon.



A Zion man was arrested for child pornography, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Detectives received a tip from an online cloud storage website saying someone in Lake County was uploading child pornography to their platform. An investigation revealed the source was coming from the 3000 block of Gabriel Avenue in Zion, Ill.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers and K9 Units Grip and Enzo searched the residence and found devices that contained child pornography belonging to Sergio Guillen, 23, of that residence.

Guillen has been charged with three counts of possessing child pornography.

Guillen appeared in court Wednesday morning and is being detained until his next hearing on Thursday afternoon.

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the relentless efforts of our Cyber Crimes Unit, another child predator has been identified and arrested. These types of arrests highlight the ongoing threat these offenders pose to children and the importance of staying vigilant. Our team works tirelessly to protect kids, but prevention starts at home. Please have regular conversations with your children about the dangers of sharing personal information or inappropriate content online," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg.