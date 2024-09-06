Weber brings game day flavor to Bears fans with tailgating recipes
SPONSORED ADVERTISING CONTENT
This content was provided by our sponsor, Weber. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.
Sponsored by Weber
CHICAGO - Weber is ready to elevate your tailgating experience with delicious grill recipes as Bears fans prepare for another exciting season!
Whether you're tailgating at the stadium or hosting a game day party at home, Weber has the perfect lineup of dishes to impress your fellow fans.
Here are some must-try recipes for this football season:
- Classic Pulled Pork: recipe
- Cheesy Nachos: recipe
- Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wings: recipe
- Warm Artichoke Dip: recipe
Get ready to fire up the grill and cheer on the Bears with delicious food and even better company!
SPONSORED ADVERTISING CONTENT
This content was provided by our sponsor, Weber. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.