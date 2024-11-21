Weber’s smashburger tips to elevate your tailgate

This content was provided by our sponsor, Weber. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

This Orange Friday, Weber is firing up the grill and celebrating the art of the perfect smashburger—a tailgating staple designed to elevate game day gatherings.

The grilling experts at Weber have shared their top tips for creating smashburgers that are as easy to make as they are delicious.

The key? Keeping it simple and packed with flavor.

Here’s Weber’s recipe for smashburger perfection:

Start with 80/20 ground beef. Mix the meat with shredded frozen butter to keep patties moist and flavorful.

Shape and smash. Form patties to match the size of your roll and smash them on the griddle. Season generously while cooking.

Smash and watch. Smash the burger a second time once you see grease forming around the edges.

Flip and flavor. Flip the patty, add onions, and top with White American Cheese or another melty variety.

Wrap and steam. Wrap the burger in foil, letting it steam with the bun for 10 minutes.

The result? A juicy, cheesy burger that doesn’t even need condiments.

Perfect for tailgating, these smashburgers are quick to prepare and sure to impress fellow fans. Whether you’re grilling in the backyard or at the stadium, Weber’s recipe makes it a winning experience.