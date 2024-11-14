Weber’s top tips for grilling the perfect turkey
CHICAGO - This Orange Friday, Weber is sharing its top tips for grilling the perfect turkey.
Whether you're a seasoned grill master or trying it for the first time, Weber's approach guarantees a flavorful and tender bird.
Here’s Weber’s recommended recipe for a Thanksgiving turkey to remember:
- Brine the turkey prior to cooking to lock in moisture and enhance flavor.
- Grill with apple or cherry wood to give your turkey a deliciously smoky flavor.
- Always use a meat thermometer to ensure the turkey is cooked to perfection.
- The turkey is done when it reaches 165 degrees in the thigh.
- After grilling, let the turkey rest for 20-30% of the cook time, covered with foil, to allow the juices to redistribute and ensure the meat stays moist.
For more Thanksgiving recipes, visit Weber’s website at weber.com.
