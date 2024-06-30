2024-2025 NFL MVP odds: Early bettors back... Caleb Williams to win league MVP

Through the early months of the 2024-2025 NFL MVP betting market, Patrick Mahomes has, unsurprisingly, seen the highest ticket percentage (13.3%) and the highest handle (15.2%) at BetMGM.

However, what could come as a slight surprise is the player that poses the biggest early liability for the book: rookie quarterback and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams .

Williams is currently 80-1 to win MVP at BetMGM, but still receiving a ton of early betting action at such a big number.

History certainly isn't in his favor, as Jim Brown is the only rookie to ever win NFL MVP, way back in 1957.

One thing that Williams does have going for himself in his rookie season is strength of schedule.

The Bears have the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL next season.

Additionally, the Bears have made an effort to surround their new franchise QB with weapons on offense. They traded for six-time Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen , signed former Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift , and drafted Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick.

Count FOX Sports' Nick Wright as one pundit with high hopes for Williams and the Bears next season.

"He has a tailor-made start to his career. Of the seven teams projected to have the worst records in football, he gets five of them in his first nine games. … I think Caleb can lead the Bears to the Super Bowl."

Williams will make his NFL regular-season debut for the Bears against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8 (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.