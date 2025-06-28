2025 NHL Draft: What analysts are saying about the Chicago Blackhawks' first-round picks

It was a busy evening for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The first night of the 2025 NHL Draft saw the Blackhawks add three young players to their pipeline, which includes an aggressive move to secure a spot in the first round.

Here's what NHL Draft analysts said about the Blackhawks' three first-round selections on Friday night.

Anton Frondell:

Frondell has been predicted to be the ‘Hawks’ pick for the last month. Even with his injury concerns, Frondell has the best shot in the draft and going as high as No. 3 reflects that.

Some were wondering if the Blackhawks would trade up to grab Michael Misa, or acquire an NHL-ready player in a trade down, but general manager Kyle Davidson stood pat and took Frondell, who projects to be a top-six forward in the future.

Frondell will spend the next year playing in Sweden.

What they're saying:

"I struggled with the Jekyll and Hyde nature of Frondell’s season. If you saw his best games or stretches, he absolutely belonged in this conversation at 3. But I saw too many games where he wasn’t highly effective and wondered about his offensive potential. The No. 3 pick is a tad too high for me with Frondell, but I still like the player a lot, and could see him as a quality second-line center in the NHL who provides a hard element. He has the best shot in the draft, and I could see Chicago line him up opposite Connor Bedard on its two power-play flanks." - The Athletic's Corey Pronman.

"One scout compared Frondell to a "military tank" because of how hard and determined he plays. He also has high-end offensive skills. He'll spend at least one more season in Sweden after helping Djurgarden earn promotion to the Swedish Hockey League, but when he does come to the NHL, he'll be a fantastic complement through the middle to Connor Bedard and be another key piece to a team that started to have some of its young talent gel together down the stretch." NHL.com's Adam Kimelman.

Vaclav Nestrasil:

At 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, Nestrasil brings size. But, most importantly, he brings skill.

Analysts point out how Nestrasil is a good skater and has a good set of skills, regardless of his size. That combination projects him to be a bottom-six line player, but that's something the Blackhawks need.

What they're saying:

"With their second pick of the night, the Blackhawks reach a bit for Nestrasil, who has earned comparisons to Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch. The Blackhawks feel good about their center depth after taking Anton Frondell at No. 3 plus Connor Bedard and Oliver Moore, who ended the season in Chicago after completing his college career. Nestrasil projects to be the kind of scorer to complement those talented centers, with his giant size able to clear space for him to make full use of his offensive skills. And as big and strong as he is now, he could be a monster when he fully matures physically." - NHL.com's Adam Kimelman.

Mason West:

The Blackhawks traded back into the first round specifically to get West. They sent two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick in 2027 to get back into the first, which isn't a bad trade.

A two-sport athlete, West was getting Division I football offers. He's still a better hockey prospect, and will play at Michigan State. Some are projecting him to be a middle-six forward, which means the Blackhawks have players for each level of their lineups in the pipeline.

What they're saying:

"The Blackhawks traded back into the first round to choose West, a star athlete who will play football in the fall before going full-time into hockey. The Blackhawks don't just get a skilled player who will continue to round out his game next season at Fargo and then beyond at Michigan State, but they address any concerns with size in their forward group. With West and Vaclav Nestrasil, as well as Frondell, who won't shy away from physical play, the Blackhawks raised their skill level as well as their toughness with their three first-round picks." NHL.com's Adam Kimelman.