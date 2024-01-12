4 takeaways from Shōta Imanaga's introductory press conference as a Chicago Cubs pitcher

New Chicago Cubs pitcher Shōta Imanaga wasted no time endearing himself to the faithful at the Friendly Confines.

"Hey Chicago! What do you say?" Imanaga said. "Cubs are going to win today."

The Cubs introduced their prized free agent acquisition Friday afternoon ahead of the 2024 Cubs Convention. He spoke highly of the organization that placed its faith in him and also showed that he's already done his homework.

Imanaga finalized a $53 million, four-year contract with the Cubs on Thursday.

Here are four takeaways from Shōta Imanaga's introductory press conference, where Imanaga and Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer took questions.

Why Shōta Imanaga picked the Cubs

It wasn't easy to land the 30-year-old Japanese pitcher with a 2.96 career ERA. The Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels were all reported to have major interest in Imanaga.

But, the Cubs came in at the right time. More importantly, the Cubs said the right words.

Imanaga talked about the words of encouragement the Cubs front office presented to him as he went through the free agency process. Those words spoke directly to his potential, and endeared him to the Cubs.

"One of the things that resonated with me is that they believe in my potential," Imanaga said through an interpreter. "I realize there is a lot of room for me to grow and I really look forward to talking to the Cubs pitching coach."

He isn't worried about the adjustment to the MLB

Coming over from the Japanese league will come with an adjustment for Imanaga.

He'll have to adjust to being a part of a pitching rotation now, as well as a different ball to toss and, now, a pitch clock. However, Imanaga wasn't worried about the potential changes. In fact, he even welcomed the pitch clock.

"It’s a change but sometimes I think too much on the mound," Imanaga said. "Having a clock might help my game."

Imanaga acknowledged this will be an adjustment for him in the major leagues, but he's going to lean on his Cubs teammates and coaches to figure out what will work for him in the MLB.

Imanaga did his homework and chose No. 18 for a reason

Imanaga chose his number already, and it's No. 18. He chose that number to embody a World Series MVP.

"I was looking through Chicago and Cubs history," Imanaga said. "I saw that was the number that Ben Zobrist wore and I wanted to be the player he was too."

Zobrist was a Cub for four seasons, but arguably four of the most impactful seasons in Cubs history, including in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series and Zobrist claimed the World Series MVP honor.

That homework must have inspired Imanaga. During his introduction, Imanaga mentioned winning it all as one of his goals in joining the Cubs.

"I’m going to do my best to contribute to the Cubs winning the World Series," Imanaga said.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 12: Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer introduces Shōta Imanaga during a press conference at Lowes Hotel on January 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The Cubs want Imanaga's signing to be the first move of a longer game

The Cubs have a history of welcoming Japanese players to Chicago.

In 2007, the Cubs won the sweepstakes to sign Kosuke Fukudome, who was the first Japanese players to don a Cubs uniform. After that, the Cubs signed Kyuji Fujikawa in 2013, Tsuyoshi Wada in 2014, Munenori Kawaski in 2016 and Koji Uehara in 2017. Of course, the biggest splash was when the Cubs signed Yu Darvish to a $126 million deal and the most recent Japanese player to joint he Cubs was Seiya Suzuki in 2022.

During Imanaga's introduction, Hoyer said he wants Imanaga's signing to mean the Cubs are a destination team in the MLB.

"Our hope has always been that we want to be a destination for Japanese players," Hoyer said. "We want the City of Chicago and Wrigley Field and the Cubs to be a destination."