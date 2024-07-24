Angel Reese joins star-studded roster for new women's basketball league 'Unrivaled'

Rising star Angel Reese was the latest WNBA All-Star to join the new women's basketball league, Unrivaled.

The NCAAW Champion and LSU legend became the 10th athlete to commit to the league's inaugural season, tipping off in Miami this coming January.

Unrivaled, co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, is shaking up the sports world with its player-centric approach. Owned by the athletes themselves, Unrivaled offers equity to participants and boasts the highest average salary ever seen in a women's professional sports league.

Reese joins an already impressive roster featuring Stewart, Collier, Chelsea Gray, Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Rhyne Howard, Kahleah Copper, and Jackie Young.

Unrivaled and Reese shared the news in a collab post on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Unrivaled promises an exciting brand of basketball featuring 30 of the top players across six teams for 3-on-3 games.

Ally Financial will serve as the official retail banking partner of the league, Unrivaled announced last week.