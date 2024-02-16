Bears Daily: Remembering the 'Eddie Jackson Game'

The end of an era came Thursday.

The Chicago Bears released safety Eddie Jackson along with Cody Whitehair.

Jackson was a Bear for seven seasons. He was one of the longest-tenured Bears on the current roster.

Jackson earned NFL All-Pro status in 2018 during the Bears' NFC North title-winning season. Jackson snagged six interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. He made the first of consecutive Pro Bowls

The consensus feeling was that Jackson could change the game with a play when he was on the field.

That feeling began from the first game Jackson made his first big impact on. Turn the clock back to Oct. 22, 2017.

How many times does a team win a game scoring just three points on offense? What about when the starting quarterback got sacked for every pass he completed? The Bears did that against the Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton.

Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was sacked four times and completed just four passes. He finished the game with 107 passing yards, 70 of which came on a throw to Tarik Cohen that set up a field goal by Connor Barth.

The Bears won the game 17-3.

This was the game where Vic Fangio’s defense turned a few heads. If they could figure out their pieces, the Bears defense could be a talented group.

Leonard Floyd, Eddie Goldman, Pernell McPhee, Mitch Unrein, Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevethan all recorded sacks. Trevethan got an interception, too.

But Jackson stole the show.

The rookie out of Alabama was passed up until the Bears took him in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Jackson suffered a broken leg during the 2016 season, which dropped him down on draft boards.

Against Carolina, Jackson made many teams look silly.

He returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown on the Panthers’ opening possession. He followed that up with a 76-yard interception returned for a touchdown later in the first half.

It was a historic day. Jackson became the first NFL player to score multiple defensive touchdowns of 75 yards or more in a game. He also became the first Bears player since Fred Evans in 1948 to record two defensive scores in a game.

This was the difference in the game. The Bears’ offense could barely move an inch with a rookie quarterback and an offense that lacked weapons. The Bears’ defense basically negated the Panthers offense.

Jackson just picked the perfect day to emerge as a playmaker the Bears could depend on. On a defense with potential, Jackson was a player that could be a key piece on a defense that looked like it could be great.

The Bears unlocked that potential next year with the addition of Kahlil Mack.

Jackson was stellar as an All-Pro after 2018. He had two interceptions returned for touchdowns, both of which were against NFC North teams. His interception late against the Packers helped seal the NFC North crown in 2018.

The Bears never recaptured the magic of 2018, but Jackson remained an important part of the team through two different coaches and four defensive coordinators.

Wherever Jackson goes next in his career, he leaves behind a slew of plays Bears fans won’t forget.