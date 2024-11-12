Chicago Bears fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron

The Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday after weeks of poor performances.

The Bears made the official announcement around 8:30 a.m., adding that Thomas Brown was promoted from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator.

"After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully," Head coach Matt Eberflus said in a statement. "I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward."

Eberflus praised Brown as a "bright offensive mind." Brown has spent four seasons coaching in the NFL, most recently as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator in 2023.

"I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players," Eberflus said.

The Bears (4-5) ranked 30th in the NFL in total offense and 24th in scoring through Sunday. Chicago has gone back-to-back games and 23 consecutive possessions without a touchdown since scoring in the final minute at Washington in Week 8, when they lost on a Hail Mary pass by Jayden Daniels, and the schedule is about to get much tougher. Six of the final eight games are against the NFC North, starting with Green Bay's visit this week.

Waldron was in his first year with the Bears after replacing the fired Luke Getsy. He spent the previous three seasons as offensive coordinator under Pete Carroll in Seattle. He helped quarterback Geno Smith go from a journeyman to AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.

