Chicago Bears to add Pro Bowl DT Grady Jarrett: What it means for the Bears' defensive line

The Chicago Bears watched the Atlanta Falcons make a former Pro Bowler a cap casualty and wasted little time bringing him into the fold.

Former Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has agreed to a three-year contract with the Bears in NFL free agency.

Here's what Jarrett's addition means for the Bears' defensive line.

Bears ink Grady Jarrett

Credit the Bears, they know what they wanted.

The Bears have made five offseason moves so far. Each addressed needs in the trenches. The first three were additions to the offensive line. The last two were on the defensive line.

Jarrett's addition is the biggest. The 2019 second-team All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler and former fan favorite in Atlanta was a Falcon for 12 seasons. He has 126 career quarterback hits, 77 career tackles for loss and 36.5 career sacks. The Bears nabbed Jarrett on a three-year, $43.5 million deal with $28.5 million guaranteed.

This adds a talented and experienced three-technique defensive tackle next to Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter Sr.

Jarrett, like Joe Thuney can be on the offensive line, can be an instant lift to the locker room.

Jarrett's presence wasn't a dire need. But, the Bears mentioned this offseason came with a need to add talented players. Some of those players weren't massive needs, but if the franchise had a chance to add a talented player, they wouldn't hesitate.

The Falcons almost kept Jarrett, but the two sides couldn't reach an agreement on an extension and contract restructure, ESPN reported.

Jarrett bounced back from a torn ACL in Week 8 of the 2023 season. When he returned in 2024, he proved he could still be a solid player on the interior of the Falcons' line. He had 2.5 sacks and 53 total tackles in 2024.

Jarrett's presence on the defensive line could bring experience to pair with Dexter, who started strong to the 2024 season but leveled off.

With the Bears signing Jarrett, it also means there's still a need for another true edge rusher who can rush the passer. Signing Dayo Odeynigbo is a good start, but Bears general manager Ryan Poles doesn't want to stop at just one addition. He sees the puzzle coming together with multiple pieces, and Monday was a sign of that with Odeynigbo and Jarrett's additions.

"There are a lot of unknowns in the draft as far as who is going to be there for you," Poles said. "I’ve talked about that before; you can have philosophical beliefs in how you want to build a football team and how you prioritize. But the supply has to match the needs, and the opportunities have to present themselves at the right time."

With Jarrett, the Bears saw a piece of the puzzle they couldn't overlook.