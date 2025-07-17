Chicago Bears agree to terms with first second-round pick as standoff slowly ends | Reports

The Chicago Bears have begun to finalize contracts for their NFL Draft class.

What we know:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bears have agreed to terms with second-round pick and defensive tackle Shemar Turner.

Turner, one of three second-rounders the Bears needed to sign before training camp opens next week, agreed to a four-year deal, Rapoport said.

The Bears selected Turner with the No. 62 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He followed wide receiver Luther Burden and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo as Bears' second-round selections. Now, Turner is the first second-round pick to agree to terms with the Bears.

The backstory:

There's been a reason for the lack of second-round signings.

Carson Schwesinger, the No. 33 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, and Jayden Higgins, the No. 34 overall pick by the Houston Texans, both signed fully guaranteed contracts with their respective teams. This is a first under the newest NFL collective bargaining agreement, and it's led to other second-rounders asking for similar deals, leading to a standoff.

A big domino fell Wednesday evening when Alfred Collins, the No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, agreed to a four-year, $10.3 million deal with the 49ers. The deal included over $9 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That agreement, Schefter reported, was expected to be the precedent for other second-round contracts, which is now the case as Turner's camp came to terms with the Bears less than 24-hours later.