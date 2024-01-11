Chicago Bears to play game in London next season

The Chicago Bears will be going across the pond to play a game in London next season.

Team officials announced Thursday the game will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The opponent, date and kickoff time for the game are expected to be announced this spring.

"Every game the Chicago Bears play is rich in tradition, culture and passion. And every year, game after game, we look forward to welcoming fans to experience that richness," George H. McCaskey, chairman of the Bears, said in a statement. "This year, we will take our storied franchise and tradition back to London and share internationally what our fans locally experience at every game."

This will be the Bears' first return to London in five years when they played against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears are in the midst of a tumultuous offseason. The club fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on Wednesday along with several other members of the coaching staff.

Head coach Matt Eberflus has been retained as the Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Questions remain about what to do with quarterback Justin Fields.

On Wednesday, Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren offered some hints about the potential for a new stadium but didn't say where it would be built.