Chicago Bears reportedly re-sign long snapper Patrick Scales

The Chicago Bears' longest-tenured player will be back for another year,

The Bears reportedly re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal that includes over $1 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Scales is the longest-tenured Chicago player, having played with the Bears for the last eight seasons dating back to the 2015 season.

Scales, who played at Utah State, spent one season with the Baltimore Ravens before signing with the Bears. Prior to Scales, the Bears had Jeremy Cain at long snapper for the 2014 season. Cain took over for Patrick Mannelly, who retired after the 2013 season.

Mannelly was a Bear for 16 seasons. Scales is halfway to matching Mannelly's status as the longest-tenured long snapper in Bears' history.