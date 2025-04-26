Chicago Bears select linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II in fourth round of 2025 NFL Draft

Thanks to a Day 2 trade, the Chicago Bears were back on the board in the fourth round on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With that pick, the Bears opted for defense.

The Chicago Bears selected Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II in the fourth round, with the No. 132 overall pick in the draft.

The Bears acquired the 109th pick in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, where they traded down from No. 41 overall.

Pick No. 109 was the Bears' original fourth-round pick. Chicago traded it to Buffalo last year to move back into the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to select Austin Booker.

The Bears got that pick back and sent it back to Buffalo in one of the silliest games of hot potato the draft has seen in a while.

Who is Ruben Hyppolite II

Hyppolite is a durable linebacker who played five seasons as a Terrapin. He totaled 236 tackles, three sacks, one interception, six passes break ups and one forced fumble.

Last season, Hyppolite recorded a career-high 66 tackles, leading the Maryland defense. He turned heads at Maryland's Pro Day as a 236-pound inside linebacker with speed.

The Bears brought him in for a top-30 visit so they could meet with him, because Hyppolite didn't get invited to the NFL Combine.

When he got into Halas Hall, the Bears fell in love with his experience as a leader on a player-led Maryland team, his speed and his overall defensive skills.

"They told me I could fit anywhere," Hyppolite said. "They definitely told me that my ability to cover, my ability to run is a great asset."

What they're saying about Ruben Hyppolite II

"Hyppolite’s career production is fairly pedestrian relative to the number of starts he’s made, but he has the kind of speed that is rarely dismissed out of hand by NFL evaluators. The more one watches, the more one realizes he plays with natural instincts to sniff out and pursue the play. It appears his lack of take-on technique and tackle consistency will be his biggest hindrances at the next level. A move to Will linebacker could free him from some of the physical rigors inside and allow him to highlight his pursuit speed, but he needs to prove he can make more plays in coverage." - NFL Network's Lance Zierlein.

What's next for the Bears

The Bears now have picks 148 and 233 left in the draft.

On the first two days, they selected Colston Loveland in the first round, and Luther Burden III, Ozzy Tripalo and Shemar Turner in the second round.

The Bears came into Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft needing depth at running back and defensive back. Adding another offensive lineman wouldn't hurt, either.

This story will be updated.