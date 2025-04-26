Chicago Bears select Zah Frazier in the fifth round of 2025 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears traded back but still kept a fifth-round pick.

With that pick, the Bears took a cornerback.

The Bears took Zah Frazier out of University of Texas-San Antonio in the fifth round, with the No. 169 pick overall.

What to know about Zah Frazier

Frazier has had a long journey.

After starting his career at Southern Illinois in 2019, he then spent two seasons at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College from 2020 to 2021. After trasnferring to UTSA, he appeared in 29 games over three seasons.

"It's definitely helped me prepare," Frazier said.

Frazier was a one-year starter at UTSA where he had six interceptions and was a First-Team All-AAC in 2024.

"He's got really good instincts," Chicago Bears Director of Player Personnel Trey Koziol said. "This kid was unbelievable. Really fun."

For a cornerback, Frazier has a rare combination of size and speed. He has a 6-foot-2, 186-pound frame and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

He projects as a developmental starter, and will have the chance to grow behind Tyrique Stevenson, Jaylon Johnson, Terell Smith and Josh Blackwell in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's system.

"Anytime you can increase your team's speed, that's a benefit," Koziol said. "There aren't a lot of guys who are 6-3 and run a 4.30 (in the 40-yard dash)."

What they're saying about Zah Frazier

"Frazier has a rare combination of length, speed and on-ball production (even if it is a small sample). His tall, upright posture will work against him at times, especially when he prematurely turns his hips and invites route runners to attack his blind spot. Overall, Frazier is a long, lean bump-and-run corner with the speed and coordination to cling to receivers and find the football, when his technique stays consistent. There isn’t much mystery why a team might feel he is worth the gamble on Day 3 of the draft." - The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

What's next for the Bears

The Bears now have picks 169 and 233 left in the draft.

On the first two days, they selected Colston Loveland in the first round, and Luther Burden III, Ozzy Tripalo and Shemar Turner in the second round.

In the fourth round, they took linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II out of Maryland.

The Bears came into Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft needing depth at running back and defensive back. Adding another offensive lineman wouldn't hurt, either.

This story will be updated.