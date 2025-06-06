Column: How a new Chicago Bears staff offers clean slates for Tyrique Stevenson, Jaquan Brisker and more

Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson had a nice Thursday to end a three-day rookie minicamp.

He patrolled the secondary and was in a perfect position to take advantage when Caleb Williams overthrew Cole Kmet on a scramble play. Stevenson picked off the overthrow and ended a situational drill.

It was a play that served as a reminder of Stevenson's ball-hawking skills and potential fit in Dennis Allen's press-man defense.

"He's got some length and he's not afraid," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. "Those are two things that you really need to play corner, particularly the style of corner that we're looking for."

That's all the Chicago Bears are looking at Stevenson for.

Stevenson is one of a few Bears defenders who are getting a clean slate with this new coaching staff. The players have their things to prove, and they can carry those things with them as they prepare for training camp.

Johnson was hired to work wonders for the Bears' offense. That's been well established. One of the reasons the 2024 Bears struggled was that their offense struggled first, and the team made massive changes to the offensive personnel this offseason. During minicamp, Johnson made it known he's offering a clean slate for veterans from last year's defense.

It's not a fresh start. That would imply forgetting what happened last year. Players like Stevenson, safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive end Dominique Robinson aren't forgetting how 2024 went for them.

Johnson is offering these players a chance to prove they belong in the team's long-term plans.

Jaquan Brisker:

Brisker knows there are plenty of questions.

Is he finally healthy? Can his body hold up after three concussions in three seasons? Can he still be the same player after all that? Does he even fit into the Bears' new defensive plans? Brisker is holding on to those receipts.

"Doubting the team, doubting me," Brisker said Wednesday. "Whatever it may be, I'm keeping all receipts."

The first step was recovery for Brisker. He suffered a concussion against the Panthers in Week 5 of the 2024 season on a jarring hit that knocked Carolina tight end Tommy Tremble out of the game and forced a fumble. A few days later, before the Bears flew to London, Brisker said he felt something was off.

He reported it to the team doctors, and was eventually diagnosed with a vestibular concussion, which causes dizziness and vertigo. Brisker missed the rest of the season and had to retrain his nervous system by doing side-to-side movements, reaction exercises and re-learning how to track with his eyes.

Now, Brisker has a clean bill of health. He doesn't need to prove the kind of player he is; he just needs to stay healthy.

"Just stay healthy," Brisker said. "I don't have to prove anything. When I was out there, I made plays. I go attack the ball and I come down and hit, I come down and tackle, and I'm a leader. Really, just have to be out there."

Johnson is giving Brisker a clean slate to show he can, which Brisker wants to use and

"Everybody who thought it was funny, or anybody who talks about us," Brisker said. "We're ready for this year. I'm ready for this year. I'm back. Nine is back. I'm going to do what I do. People are going to say what they want. Critics are going to say whatever. But, I'm here."

Dominique Robinson:

Johnson caught the attention of most in the media room when he listed Robinson, the 174th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, as one of his four minicamp standout players.

The defensive end has two career sacks and was often the odd man out in the 2024 season. He was active for just six games in the 2024 season, although he blocked a punt in a Monday Night Football game against the Vikings.

Like plenty of players, Johnson said he can't tell you about the 2024 season. That's a boon for Robinson. Johnson just sees Robinson's 6-foot-5, 253-pound frame and the athleticism that comes with it.

"I can just tell you that he has popped out," Johnson said. "He looks the part, for sure."

Robinson ran with the first-team defensive line in 11-on-11 and situational drills on Wednesday and Thursday in minicamp, alongside Grady Jarrett, Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter Sr. While it might be early, it means something the coaching staff wants to try him alongside the best players on the defensive line.

More proof that anything from 2024 is not in consideration this summer.

"He does have a quick first step off the ball, and he lined up on our left tackles quite a bit here over the last few weeks," Johnson said. "You could tell that he got the edge on (the left tackle) a few times."

Tyrique Stevenson:

Both Stevenson and Johnson were asked about the elephant in the room.

Did Stevenson and the new staff address the botched Hail Mary coverage from the Commanders game that stole a loss from the jaws of victory for the Bears?

The short answer: no.

"There's really no conversation needed to be had," Stevenson said,. "I owned it. It was a mistake. I just happen to play a sport where my mistake is nationally televised and I feel like (now) in talking to me and going through the meetings, they can see that I already owned it up to it."

The longer answer: There's no need for it.

"I think he learned his lesson from that," Johnson said. "His peers have certainly talked to him about it. It wasn't really any reason for me or the staff to piggyback on that because he's learned from it, he's grown from it, and what's in the past is in the past and we're moving forward."

There might not be anyone who loved to hear that more than Stevenson. The third-year player out of Miami tied for the team lead in interceptions as a rookie in 2023, and has no shortage of confidence he can guard receivers at the highest level.

Stevenson can't start completely fresh. Remembering what happened on that fateful day against Washington is the best way to make sure it never happens again. But Johnson, Allen and the rest of the new coaching staff doesn't think about that. They want to see how he best fits the team.

That extends to plenty of other players who want a chance to show what they are on the field, as opposed to what they're known from in the past.

"With some of the guys from that team last year, we want to be the best defense in this league," Stevenson said. "This defense wants to be the best defense this year. I wouldn't say a fresh start, I would just say some of the guys come out with the same mentality. We add some pieces in, some dogs. It's time to hunt."