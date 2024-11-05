Chicago Bears trade Khalil Herbert to Bengals

The Chicago Bears traded running back Khalil Herbert to the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

The Bears received a 2025 seventh-round draft pick as compensation for Herbert.

Herbert, 26, was selected by the Bears in the 6th round of the 2021 draft. He rushed for nearly 1,800 yards in his four seasons with the team, scoring 9 touchdowns on the ground and 2 through the air.

Buried in the depth chart behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, Herbert recorded only 8 rush attempts for 16 yards and one touchdown this season with the Bears.

The Bengals look to bolster their ailing backfield in the wake of Zack Moss' neck injury.

The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. CT.

This story is developing. Check back for details.