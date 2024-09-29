Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams: Scores, live updates from Week 4

There's no place like home for the Chicago Bears. They're finally back in Week 4.

Follow along with us here for live score updates and up-to-date information as the Bears return to Soldier Field and host the Los Angeles Rams.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams live updates

3 Chicago Bears keys to the game

1. Find the soft spot in the Rams' zone

DJ Moore said this week the Rams play a lot of Cover 4 defense. That might negate some big plays, but it also means some openings will be there underneath the coverage. The Bears need to find those openings.

2. Get the running game going (again, again)

The Bears are averaging 3.0 yards per rush. The Rams rank second to last in the league, allowing 177.0 rushing yards per game. Roschon Johnson is expected to get a bigger number of carries today. The Bears' offense might depend on the second-year back out of Texas.

3. Get the pass rush going

The Rams are one of 12 NFL teams that have allowed double-digit sacks through three games. The Bears' pass rush combination of Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Gervon Dexter, Darrell Taylor and Andrew Billings has a chance to own the line of scrimmage.

Last week's change could be permanent on the offensive line

Versatile lineman Matt Pryor started last Sunday at right guard instead of Nate Davis, and the Bears are keeping it that way. Eberflus said Pryor played well against the Colts, and the team liked the performance enough to keep him at right guard against the Rams.

Remember when…

The Bears played the Rams on Sunday Night Football in 2018, as a great Bears defense became elite when they shut down the Rams 15-6. Mitchell Trubisky and Jared Goff combined for seven interceptions, but Trubisky's touchdown pass to Bradley Sowell was all the defense needed to stymie Los Angeles.

